An 85-year-old man has become Malta's fourteenth COVID-19 victim.

The Health Ministry said he tested positive for the virus on August 26 and was admitted to Mater Dei Hospital on September 1 after his condition deteriorated.

He died at the Infectious Disease Unit on Saturday morning.

The ministry offered its condolences to the family and urged people to follow the authorities' guidelines to help curb the spread of the virus.

The man is the fourth victim in one week. An 89-year-old man became Malta’s 13th coronavirus victim on Tuesday, while an 86-year old woman and an 85-year-old man died on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

AS things stand, the total number of cases per 100,000 population is 92.4 – among the highest in the EU, according to the European Centre of Disease Control’s daily list.

However, Malta has carried out 198,883 tests since the start of the pandemic and has registered 1,984 positive cases, meaning less than 1% of all tests are positive.