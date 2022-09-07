An 87-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was hit by a motorbike in Paola on Wednesday.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Għajn Dwieli at 8.30am.

The victim, who lives in Paola, was hit by a Honda. Its rider was a 54-year-old man who lives in Senglea.

He was given first aid by a medical team on site and then transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

An inquiry is being held.