In the run-up to World Down Syndrome Day, Calzedonia Malta has taken the initiative to organise an offer on its socks to encourage the general public to wear their craziest, most colourful, mismatched socks on March 21 in order to raise awareness about inclusion with reference to Down Syndrome.

Chromosomes are shaped like ‘socks’ and people with Down Syndrome are born with an additional 21st chromosome: thus the idea came about of wearing odd socks on March 21.

For two weeks, from March 7-21, Calzedonia will be running a buy-one-pair-and-get-the-second-pair-at-half-price promotion on its fashion socks collection to encourage shoppers to take part in the fun.

All the proceeds made from the promotion will be passed on to the Down Syndrome Association in Malta. To spread the word further, Calzedonia are also giving away a €50 voucher to the photo/post with the most likes to encourage shoppers to upload photos of them or others wearing mismatched socks and using the hashtag #RockYourSocksMalta, while tagging @calzedoniamalta and @downsyndrome_association_malta.

Calzedonia are in Tower Road, Sliema, Pama Shopping Village, Mosta or Pavi Shopping Complex, Qormi or online on https://calzedoniamalta.com.