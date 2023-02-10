Martin Odegaard says there are “no limits” to what Arsenal can achieve this season as the Gunners hunt down their first Premier League title for 19 years.

Arsenal are five points clear of defending champions Manchester City at the top of the table after slipping to just a second defeat of the campaign at Everton last weekend.

The title-chasing teams meet at the Emirates Stadium next week after Arsenal host Brentford on Saturday, with Odegaard’s focus firmly fixed on the Gunners’ London rivals for the time being.

