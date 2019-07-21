Adwaita is the name of the oldest recorded tortoise in the world. He died in 2006 in India at the estimated age of 255 – two and a half centuries old.

This is not a random fact, I’m mentioning it because two years ago my daughter got a pet tortoise for her birthday. When I saw this tortoise, barely the size of a matchbox, plodding about in a cardboard shoebox, my peripheral vision blurred and the retinas focused only on that reptile head craning out the shell, looking so… so… reptiley. A sweat bead trickled down my brow. I stretched my lips into a square-shaped non-smile by way of supressing an automatic recoil. I’m not known to be great with reptiles, it has to be said.

The daughter called him Odysseus, because he’s a Greek Mediterranean tortoise, and al­ready at the tender age of 12 weeks he was living up to the name of the greatest adventurer and explorer known to literature.

After many a week ignoring this tortoise, the daughter and I struck a deal: I was to be brave and touch his shell, and she was to be bold and pick up the dog poop. She had seen my nervous tic flinching so she reckoned I wouldn’t do it – but I gingerly unfurled my index finger and reached out, planning to immediately dash to the sink to wash my hands. Then some sort of zen magic happened: it felt good to stroke that shell.

Today, a year and a half later, I pick Oddy up every morning, tickle his shell, give him a bath and take him out for his walk. Well, not a walk, really, a determined slow-motioned scurry. I can now understand how the rabbit lost the race.

He slow-scampers to the sunniest place in the garden, stretches his legs, cranes his neck and calmly moves it from side to side, as if he’s saying: ah-isn’t-this-just-the-life. Then he goes on a diligent forage hunt until he comes across what’s on the menu for the day. With those tiny paws of his, he holds a whole lettuce or rocket or dandelion leaf, and nips at it with his tiny mouth in the most industrious of manners.

When I’m working from home, I’m always finding excuses to check on him. I constantly get flashes of worry that he flipped upside-down. Or maybe he drowned in his little tortoise pond? Or was snatched by that ginger cat who’s always spying on the garden wall?

Is there some sort of long-term planning for the Maltese landscape? What legacy are we leaving our great-grandchildren?

Sometimes, he manages to break away from his herb-patch trench in the garden. It’s an antic worthy of the Great Escape. We’re not sure how (we really should install a Go-pro in the garden) but he manages to climb a one-foot-high fence and jump off it from the other end. Maybe it’s lettuce that gives you wings, not Red Bull after all. He then plods his way to the soil patch, burrows and camouflages himself under some mound of leaves in some corner. And when that happens, we have to recruit even the boys in the search party.

I spend ages observing Oddy’s zen way of life, and the more I observe this tortoise, the more I understand why people in the 19th century had tortoises for pets. Parisians in the 1840s, elegantly dressed in capes with large collars, loved to amble about town with tortoises on leashes. They were called flâneurs, these elegant people, because they walked idly, at the pace of their tortoises, with the sole aim of observing, reflecting and philosophising.

Poets considered flâneurs to be the opposite of capitalists, who were always rushing about, giving orders, to buy, buy, buy. I suppose in this day and age, flâneurs would be considered to be the opposite of politicians who are always rushing about, giving orders to chop, chop, chop one tree after the next.

Why do tortoises take it so easy? Maybe it’s because they live for so long, that they don’t feel the need to rush their life. Charles Darwin’s tortoise, which he got from the Galapagos Islands circa 1835, outlived him by 125 years. Darwin died in 1882, Harriet the tortoise died 13 years ago in 2006.

Will our Odysseus live that long, I wonder? Should we write him down in the will for our great-grandchildren to take care of? And most importantly, what kind of Malta would he be living in in, say, 2145? What will Malta be like in a century’s time? Will there be any trees left on the island? Will there be any soil for this poor tortoise to burrow in? Is there some sort of long-term planning for the Maltese landscape? What legacy are we leaving our great-grandchildren?

The more I look at Oddy, this tiny reptile staring at the world go by from under a sage bush, the more I can’t make sense of what is going on around us.

Maybe it’s time to retire to the shell, slow down, take stock and plan a great adventure.

