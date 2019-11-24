The world economy is growing at its slowest pace since the 2007-8 financial crisis, according to new estimates from the Organisation of Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

The Paris-based policy forum cut global gross domestic product growth to 2.9 per cent this year and next, trimming its 2020 forecast from an estimate of three per cent in its previous forecast.

“It would be a policy mistake to consider these shifts as temporary factors that can be addressed with monetary or fiscal policy: they are structural,” OECD chief economist Laurence Boone wrote in the report.

A bigger concern, however, is that governments are failing to get to grips with global challenges such as climate change, the digitalisation of their economies and the erosion of the multilateral order that emerged after the fall of Communism.

Meanwhile, members of the interest rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) agreed that, after October’s interest rate cut, monetary policy “would be well calibrated to support the outlook of moderate growth,” according to the minutes of the FOMC’s October meeting.

In late October, policymakers cut the benchmark US lending rate by a quarter of a percentage point to a range of 1.5 to 1.75 per cent, the third such move in 2019. However, most members saw the move as enough “to support the outlook of moderate growth, a strong labour market, and inflation near the committee’s symmetric two per cent objective,” the minutes said. Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell, in congressional testimony last week, said he also felt comfortable with the stance of policy.

Finally, in the UK, according to a closely-watched survey, UK manufacturing output continued to decline in November, albeit there were signs that the sector’s fortunes could be turning, as the risks of a no-deal Brexit recede.

Orders picked up by more than expected from the decade low seen in October, although they stayed well below their historical average, the Confederation of British Industry said in its latest industrial trends survey.

Britain’s factories have suffered in2019 as Brexit uncertainty put offinvestment and the trade tensions hurt global demand.

The survey indicates that the manufacturing sector could be a drag on UK economic growth in the fourth quarter.

