Lucia Pica, Chanel’s global creative designer for make-up and colour, speaks about the brand’s 2020/21 autumn/winter ready-to-wear show and gives some tips

Lucia Pica applying make-up on one of Chanel’s models. Lucia Pica applying make-up on one of Chanel’s models.

What were your sources of inspiration for the show’s make-up?

The vibe and the energy of the make-up is a very heightened freshness with a 1970s twist. It’s about girls outdoors having blushed cheeks, glow on the skin. I added a touch of glamour by putting gloss on the lips.

Can you describe the fashion show make-up?

There are two looks. One was supernatural, fresh and glowy. The products I used for the skin are: Les Beiges Eau de Teint and Palette Essentielle. Then, I used the Baume Essentiel Transparent high on the cheekbones and on the eyelids. I also applied the mascara Le Volume Révolution de Chanel on the top and bottom lashes. Eyebrows are groomed, brushed up with a boyish feel. I added Rouge Coco Gloss Aphrodite on the lips.

Les Beiges Eau de Teint

For the second look, we have the same base. However, on the eyes, I added more depth and diffusion with a light taupe color. This look has a little bit more of the 1970s vibe with Rouge Coco Gloss Aphrodite on the lips, which gave a very slight touch of glamour.

On the eyes, I applied Stylo Ombre et Contour, Contour Clair on the top of the lash line until the outer corner and finally on the socket line. Then, I really blend it. Finally, I applied it underneath, through the lash line and united the make-up with the top part.

Everything is very blended and diffused. This look doesn’t have the balm on the top of the lid, so it has a matte finish.

It’s all about the freshness of the skin and high-pigmented glossy cheekbones.

Baume Essentiel Transparent

Do you have any professional tips and tricks to share with readers?

I used the blush of the Palette Essentielle Beige Médium very high on the cheeks and blended it down, giving the idea of a natural blush.

Is there a product that you particularly enjoyed using for this make-up look?

I really enjoyed using the Baume Essentiel Transparent because it gives a feeling of dewiness to the look. It brings a really modern and natural feel which is very effective and light reflecting.