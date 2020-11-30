There are some slow-burning social issues that almost invariably end up in the graveyard of politics. In a world obsessed with productivity and maximising profits, our political and business leaders often forget about the fragility of life. We are a society afflicted by the addiction to instant gratification in whatever we aim to achieve. The long term seems too far away to deserve our attention.

One such issue that is still inadequately addressed is that of mental wellness.

It is estimated that 45 per cent of the population suffer mental health problems at some time in their lives. Some of these problems, like schizophrenia, are lifelong sentences to very poor quality of life for those affected and their families. Others like depression and bipolar disorder are far more common, less debilitating but often unacknowledged.

One of the best books I have come across this autumn is Alastair Campbell’s Living Better: How I Learned to Survive Depression. Campbell needs no introduction. He is often perceived to be the force behind former UK prime minister’s Tony Blair reform of the Labour Party after years of languishing in the political wilderness. His new book focuses on his struggles with his mental health. It is a must-read for those who yearn for a humanistic renaissance in business and politics.

Political and business leaders are under constant scrutiny. Many carefully try to shield their private lives from the intrusion of the media. This self-defence strategy often involves hiding personal challenges linked with their health and that of their dear ones.

For too long, we have disguised the problem of mental health incidence in the workplace by failing to identify workers who need help

It is refreshing when these leaders feel liberated when they leave public life and open up on the struggles that they share with almost every living being. Last year, Theresa May made her most significant political contribution to society when she spoke up about the importance of eliminating the “burning injustices” that afflict British society. She commented: “There are few greater examples than the injustices facing those with mental health issues. Together we can change that. We can end the stigma that has forced too many to suffer in silence. We can give the mental well-being of our children the priority it so profoundly deserves.”

Until then, few had known that behind May’s campaign to boost Britain’s mental health services was the tragic death of her niece who overdosed after losing two babies.

Campbell’s book is another testimony of how even people who are perceived to be successful in their careers can be victims of depression and other mental health challenges. Still too little is known on what the root causes are for depression. Whatever the scientific realities are, most, if not all of us, know someone who suffers from mental health problems.

Campbell makes a very incisive observation that may surprise some who believe that public life is all about living in style surrounded by glamour. A refreshingly outspoken Campbell says: “I can say from experience that politics probably has a higher proportion of mentally unstable and psychologically challenged people than other walks of life, but so few are willing to admit to it.” I would add that business leaders suffer just as much from this eternal health challenge.

There is more in Living Better than the struggle to achieve mental wellness. Campbell speaks about the importance of friendship in our lives. Those who have had the misfortune of being betrayed by a trusted friend know how difficult it is to strike a meaningful and long-lasting friendship with anyone prepared to commit to 100 per cent mutual loyalty. This objective must be incredibly difficult in political and business life where inordinate personal ambitions can often lead to backstabbing, intrigue and betrayal.

Campbell does not delve deeply in what needs to be done to put mental health wellness at the top of the political agenda. May did. We need to train our educators to identify traits of mental disorders from early childhood. Similarly, our undergraduate business courses should focus more on the health-related aspects of the modern workplace.

For too long, we have disguised the problem of mental health incidence in the workplace by failing to identify workers who need help. It does not help that we write off incidents of severe behaviour disorders by attributing such behaviour to stress.

In many countries, mental health facilities continue to be the Cinderella of the public health system. Our public health system needs to invest more in the prevention and treatment of mental health disorders.

