A new exhibition exploring the space between dehumanisation, humiliation and nation through a geopolitical and historical perspective is opening this week at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta.

Curated by Raphael Vella, Dehumaneation features paintings by Shaun Grech, film, an installation and narratives. The project is unashamedly political and seeks to open a space for active critical reflection and debate on a range of thorny issues while envisioning sites of critical resistance within the artistic space.

In response to demand, there is a limited number of private tours with Grech and Vella. Each tour will have a minimum of five persons and capped at maximum 12 persons. Attendees will be split into two groups of six to abide by COVID-19 health regulations.

The exhibition will run at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta from Friday to February 28. Anyone interested in the private tours will need to book by filling in the following form: https://forms.gle/4YFqZ9ftj5FHCC2H8. For more information, visit www.kreattivita.org.