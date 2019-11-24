In a society where safety and security is of growing paramount importance, critical in areas pertaining to foresight and implementation, the Planning Authority and over 40 entities have been working on a project that ensures reliable data capture, analysis and innovation.

SIntegraM, an EU project that went beyond the state of the art, is financed by the European Regional Development Fund and the Planning Authority.

It is driven by Professor Saviour Formosa in a conceptualised 25-year transformation process initiated in 1995 that allows for the change from paper-based maps to digital spatial data to real-time capture and finally immersion in the virtual spaces.

The project is run by Ashley Hili as project leader and over 60 experts across the public service and public sector with international collaborators delivering on the process.

A first in all steps, the technology available to the Maltese islands is unprecedented, ranging from aerial drones (one of two-metre-width is only one of 23 in the world), to a space-age terrestrial vehicle scanning the roads to an autonomous underwater vehicle that is scanning our waters.

A first also is the installation of a Virtual Immersion Lab which allows scientists and users to scan a building, quarry, city and through a series of programmes, built that entity in a virtual world and allows users to walk within it.

For those interested in mobile interaction, SIntegraM has acquired Oculus Rift and the most innovative technology ensconced in the Mixed Reality Domain, a technology called Leap One, from Magic Leap.

Reality is taken, as one saw it in the past, to the present and to the future – talking to Jean de La Vallette, experiencing World War II as it occurred, to futuristic environments of how Mount Xiberras will look in 2300.

This is so innovative that it is serving as a launching pad for diverse domains to be able to study reality and propose change before it happens.

An example would be to understand how a landscape would change once a quarry is rehabilitated, a hotel is built underwater, sea-level rise and extreme weather will affect a town... and myriad other scenarios.

This also brings in socio-logists, psychologists, first responders, post-disaster management, disaster victim identification, crowd monitoring, erosion studies, traffic movements and other scenarios towards a holistic approach to solving society’s ail and serve as a foresight tool for preparedness.

SIntegraM is a foundation project that has revolutionised data as we know it: from 2D, it is converting Malta in 3D, virtual reality, augmented reality and now mixed reality.

While other countries are planning such changes for the next EU programme 2021-2027, Malta has embarked upon, affected and implemented such changes.