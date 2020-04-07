A multi-disciplinary study about the 17th-century crucifix at the Franciscan church of St Mary of Jesus (Ta’ Ġieżu) in Valletta has been published.

An X-ray of the statue’s head. Very visible are the number of nails which attach the head to the main trunk of the torso.

The book documents and brings to a conclusion an intensive restoration/conservation project that was carried out on the crucifix, popularly known as Ta’ Ġieżu, and which is now attributed to artist Frate Innocenzo da Petralia Sottana.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna writes an interesting preface to the book which is divided into two broad sections.

The first part is made up of a collection of papers which deals with the historical, stylistic, iconographical and social aspects of the crucifix. It thus covers the archconfraternity of the Holy Cross and its sacred spaces, most notably, its crypt, chapel and oratory; the Valletta Good Friday processional statues; and the historical relevance of the artist, Frate Innocenzo.

The papers were written by Giuseppe Fazio, Roberta Cruciata, Simon Mercieca and Christian Attard. Among the many arguments and ideas put forward by the authors, there is also a reference to the San Marcello crucifix which was on display behind Pope Francis during his special Urbis et Orbi blessing given recently in face of the coronavirus pandemic. The Valletta archconfraternity has been affiliated with the Arciconfraternità del Santissimo Crocifisso, to whom the San Marcello crucifix belongs, since 1709.

The book brings together a priceless array of images

The book’s second section documents the diagnostic, conservation and restoration processes carried out on the crucifix. The main contributors of this section are Charles Vella and Michael Formosa, with additional short essays by Matthew Grima, James Saliba and Adriana Alescio.

The crucifix during the inauguration Mass on May 3, 2019.

A 1936 cutting from the Times of Malta showing the so-called ‘miraculous’ crucifix being carried during a pilgrimage along the streets of Valletta, where the faithful gathered to pray for rain.

Alescio, one of the conservators who worked on the crucifix, writes about some ethical issues pertinent to the conservation process. Vella, the project’s leading restorer, writes about the diagnostic studies carried out and about the crucifix’s materials and manufacturing techniques, and also about possible symbolic and theological references embedded within the crucifix. Formosa focuses mainly on the types of wood used and the crucifix’s state of preservation. Grima and Saliba deal with the polychromy of the crucifix and the restoration of the cross, respectively.

The book brings together a priceless array of images, over 195 pictures and illustrations, gathered from private and public collections which together constitute an important visual document of Frate Innocenzo’s work and more.

Another facet of this visual documentary aspect are the many forensic images that were taken during the various diagnostic procedures carried out on this work of art during the conservation programme of 2018-2019.

The book, edited by Christian Attard, was published by the Arċikonfraternita tal-Kurċifiss, Valletta. It was to be launched on March 27, but due to the current situation, the formal launch has now been tentatively pushed to September 2020. Bank of Valletta were the main sponsors of the publication.

All those interested can get a copy of the book by accessing the Archconfraternity’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/arcikonfraternita (Arċikonfraternita tas-Ssmu Kurċifiss). Payment can be made by cheque or Revolut and the book will be home-delivered, sealed in plastic, within a few days.

The crucifix in procession in Floriana on the occasion of the Pauline celebrations in 1960.

