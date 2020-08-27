Movement, energy and colours are at the heart of Carmen Vella Gauci’s second solo exhibition.

It is titled Libra because, as the artist explains, art brings a balance in her life.

“I use the experiences that life offered me, the joys and the pains, in my art,” Vella Gauci says.

She always remembers herself drawing. At school she would fill up her desk with doodles.

“My desk would be my canvas for the day,” she notes.

She started painting with watercolours but lately uses mixed media for her creations.

“I can’t imagine my life without art, it has become an integral part of who I am, it’s a necessity for me like the air that I breathe. I sleep with the thought of what the next day will bring new to my paintings, what can be improved upon or what can be experimented. In the morning I wake up full of ideas or challenges − eager to start,” she says enthusiastically.

Vella Gauci considers herself an art fanatic and draws or paints on any medium at hand.

“It could be a kebab stick, my fingers or cotton buds that might trigger my imagination… I use anything that tickles or challenges my imagination and I don’t stop until I get started and satisfied with the finished piece of artwork. At times I could paint all night until I see the desired artwork unfold in front of me,” she adds.

As regards the upcoming exhibition, it differs substantially from her first solo exhibit in 2018, which was focused on her emotions. Vella Gauci says this one features a complete new style which she developed of late and is dedicated to animals, the human body as well as landscapes.

“I love it, and it is very much who I am, a bit of a dreamer, lots of energy combined with creativity,” she says.

Libra is being held at Casino Notabile, Saqqajja Hill, Rabat, from Friday to Sunday. Opening hours are from 9am to noon and 4 to 8.30pm. Masks are mandatory.

Some of the works Carmen Vella Gauci is exhibiting in her second solo exhibition, which is being held this weekend.