The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is representative of the profound complexities that typify geopolitical issues. While the conflict’s long-standing nature is well-known, its ability to converge with other sociopolitical themes often goes overlooked.

Recently, however, this convergence has become more evident, and perhaps more precarious, in the recent tumult surrounding EuroPride. At the heart of this maelstrom is the invitation extended to the Israeli singer, Netta Barzilai – a decision that has ruffled the feathers of several NGOs because of their apparent support for Palestine. But that outrage risks seeming hypocritical.

Same-sex sexual activity was decriminalised in Israel in 1988. Before that, the prior sodomy law, though present, went unenforced from 1963. While the nation does not perform same-sex marriages due to its particular structure around marriage laws, it does recognise them if they are conducted elsewhere.

Tel Aviv, Israel’s bustling metropolis hosts one of the world’s most prominent Pride parades. No wonder it is dubbed the gay capital of the Middle East.

This stands in stark contrast to the situation in Palestine where the LGBTI population faces systemic persecution, prison time or death. In 2019, the Palestinian Authority police barred gay and transgender rights groups from holding events in the West Bank and threatened potential attendees.Another example of the reality for LGBTI people in Palestine is the story of Murkhiyeh. Abu Murkhiyeh was a gay man who had previously sought asylum in Israel for fear of persecution based on his sexuality.

He was found dead near his family’s house in Hebron, a conservative city he had reportedly fled from. The decapitated body of the 25-year-old was found on the side of a road in the West Bank.

However, as with many narratives, there’s an underside. Israel’s thorny history, expansion and alleged human rights violations don’t paint the state in a very favourable light. When you factor in actions that dance perilously close to war crimes, the picture muddies further.

So what are LGBTI people to do? The political Left supports LGBTI rights, but also supports Palestine, where LGBTI citizens live in fear. This dynamic begs the question: to what extent should LGBTI NGOs be affiliated with political ideologies if at all?

The LGBTI movement’s alignment with leftist political ideologies or parties presents both opportunities and pitfalls. On one hand, such an alignment can offer the movement a platform, resources and influence.

One of the great ironies is seeing a gay man fervently waving a Palestinian flag, simultaneously decrying Israel

However, on the flip side, it risks ensnaring the movement in selective outrage and political expediencies.

The recent EuroPride incident serves as a case in point. The contention was not around Barzilai’s nationality but her perceived role in aiding Israel’s attempt to project a liberal image, overshadowing its controversial policies against Palestinians.

Due to the complexity of the issues enmeshed in the situation, you would think that they would be approached with caution and respect for differing opinions. Alas, this was not to be, with several human rights NGOs, including Aditus and MGRM, questioning the invitation extended to Israeli Eurovision winner and calling for her cancellation.

It seems in our contemporary age, the lure of speaking on behalf of a collective is irresistible to some, even if it amounts to the silencing of countless individual voices within that group.

When NGOs, however well-intentioned, decide to become the de facto voice for the entire LGBTI population, one must pause and ask: ‘Who bestowed upon them this sweeping mandate?’

To presume that the global LGBTI population would or should uniformly subscribe to a specific political stance is simplistic at best. Doing so does a disservice to the myriad voices and stances within the population.

Personally I think one of the great ironies of our time is the sight of a gay man fervently waving a Palestinian flag, simultaneously decrying Israel.

In such displays, one cannot help but wonder if the flag-waver is aware of the grim reality faced by Palestinian LGBTI citizens.

While one must undoubtedly champion the human rights of Palestinians, it’s worth questioning the wisdom of uncritically embracing a cause or vilifying another, when a fundamental essence of what you are is persecuted under its shadow.

The other pressing issue that emerges from such incidents is the ethical basis of exclusion. Is it justifiable to shun an individual based on disagreements with their nation’s policies or actions? I don’t think so. To ostracise Barzilai on the mere basis of her nationality is not only to disregard her personal merits but to wade into the treacherous waters of collective blame.

By excluding someone like Barzilai, not for her personal actions but rather her association with a contentious state, we potentially contravene the very essence of Pride. In doing so, we unwittingly tread a path that mirrors the prejudices the LGBTI population has historically faced.

If Pride stands for love and acceptance, the act of exclusion, especially on grounds that are political, raises questions about the consistency of our values. In our pursuit of justice, are we inadvertently perpetuating another form of prejudice?

The zeitgeist of our era seems to be marked by a peculiar blend of inclusivity rhetoric and exclusionary practices. We must not reject people from different countries just because we don’t like what their government is doing. Nor must we assume all LGBTI citizens share the same views.

We should embrace diversity of thought among us and remain sensitive to intersections along the way.

Edward Caruana Galizia

Edward Caruana Galizia is an actor and has a master’s degree in culture, diaspora and ethnicity from Birkbeck University of London.