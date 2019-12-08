‘This is the World Service of the BBC.’ You know something’s the matter with the world when that does not mean that Malta’s out of the picture. It has been the case for a couple of weeks now, but more on that later.

The prime minister resigned, and didn’t. His neither-here-nor-there attitude is the worst imaginable, for at least two reasons.

First, it fails to set a standard for what is and what isn’t acceptable in public life. A resignation is, or should be, much more than a departure. It is an act that establishes a set of moral and ethical standards for the office in question. Thus, if Spiru was overheard swearing and resigned from the parish council, Spiru’s departure would establish that swearing in public was inappropriate behaviour for parish councillors.

Joseph Muscat’s half-resignation does nothing of the sort. In his farewell, he told us that he had done the nation a world of good. In fact, there was absolutely no reason why he had to go. Not only did he have nothing to do with what had happened, he had done his best to prevent it from happening. He was, in a word, spotless. His departure, such as it was, was down to a vague ‘for the good of the country’.

I fail to see how such a departure might set moral and ethical standards for the office. Why should a prime minister who had done nothing wrong resign? It’s the reason why many people, Labourites especially, are left confused. Rightly, they feel cheated of a leader who, certainly by his own estimation, is blameless.

Thus the notions doing the rounds of betrayal, sabotage, sedition and so on. The Maltese are often accused of being tribal. What makes them tribal is less often explored: it’s usually convenient to put it down to the Mediterranean, the South, or such.

The second reason why the prime minister’s manner of departure is flawed is that it effectively devalues the office, and political stability generally. Muscat seems to think that a couple of months here and there won’t matter much. They probably wouldn’t, for Councillor Spiru. (The parish cake-bake, I’m told, will go ahead as planned.) But for a prime minister?

Before the hard knock of 2013, some of the more verbally enterprising Nationalist ministers were fond of mocking Muscat as the prattikament Prim Ministru (‘almost Prime Minister’, loosely translated). That is now exactly Muscat’s predicament, with disastrous effects on the country.

One of the key characteristics of the protest movement is that it enjoys the backing, tacit or otherwise, of the foreign press

We’re told that businesses are suffering the consequences of the political instability and disruption. That may well be, but the rot goes far beyond low sales on mince pies and big-screen TVs. Things are happening in the country, as things do, and there is no one to pay attention. For example, it has completely bypassed public notice that inmates at Corradino have taken to dying with shocking regularity.

But back to the BBC World Service, and the protests and petitions. The question is if, when, and how the wave will hit the seawall. Less cryptically, what are the limits of the achievable for the protest movement? Could it realistically force the hand of Labour MPs to fire the prime minister before the due date?

Partly the answer lies in what the protestors have already achieved. It’s nothing short of astonishing. Barely three weeks ago, Muscat was showing off his Invictus tattoo and Keith Schembri was chatting by the water cooler at Castille.

You have to wonder how it was at all possible. At the most, the protestors numbered a few thousand. Add to that many thousands of deep curses, but it still leaves you with the seawall of tremendous popular support for Labour and Muscat. And yet, somehow, the numbers argument did not entirely work.

Thing is, not all waves are created equal. One of the key characteristics of the protest movement is that it enjoys the backing, tacit or otherwise, of the foreign press. The international gaze, so to say, is really one big frown at Joseph Muscat and co.

Certainly it’s been a case of journalists rallying around the cause of one of their own. A fallen comrade is the strongest hand in the game, and rightly so. It’s not Muscat’s semi-resignation or Schembri’s mischief that has brought the world’s finest to Castille square: it’s the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

There’s another thing. The assassination came in the wake of the Panama Papers story. The fact is (no proof, blah blah) that there is an unbroken line between Panama and the killing of Daphne. In this way, the Muscat-Schembri-Mizzi story found itself feasibly embedded in a grand narrative of global corruption and its deadly effects.

A few months ago, I was one of many interviewed by CBS’s 60 Minutes. The topic was ‘Malta’, but it took me about 60 seconds to realise it was really ‘Malta, Daphne, and Panama’. The international press may not be terribly interested in Malta as such, but they’re very interested indeed in a local case study of a global phenomenon.

Thus, the power of the wave, and the diminished strength of the seawall. To put it bluntly, it’s only once every five years that the logic of numbers reigns unchallenged. Madly enough, l-erbgħin elf (‘the forty thousand’) have proved to be Muscat’s undoing.

mafalzon@hotmail.com