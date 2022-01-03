The series development process of the BMW i7 is entering its final phase with the car undergoing a demanding test programme in extreme road and weather conditions.

During so-called hot-region testing on tracks and public roads all over the world, the development engineers primarily verify the performance and reliability of the electric motors, the all-wheel drive and the high-voltage battery when being exposed to maximum stress from high temperatures, unpaved roads, dust and large differences in altitude.

