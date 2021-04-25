Stand Up and Be Counted

by Trevor Kerry,

published by Routledge, 2021

The title of this work, Stand Up and Be Counted, takes us away from the popular metaphors in management literature we are used to, by introducing us to a number of military metaphors to illuminate the leadership process and applying the insights from military leadership to the education context. In this regard, the book is quite unique. The title itself helps us to appreciate that the teaching profession is a calling and more so for those who want to take leadership seriously. The book, which is mainly directed at middle leaders, is written by a seasoned educator who has vast international experience and has served as a tutor and examiner to many Maltese educators who have furthered their studies in British universities.

I have met quite a few and they all have spoken highly of Trevor Kerry’s role, mainly as a mentor and critical friend as they went along their studies. This book is written in the same vein.

Kerry helps us to appreciate that once one embraces the notion of leadership, this can only be seen as a journey that has no end – for leadership is an act, an act of influencing self and others.

This book covers various aspects of leadership that are pertinent to the role, practically as it unfolds. The main inspiration behind the book was a military book written by Major General Paul Nanson and the military terms found in the book serve as an interesting metaphor that aim to engage the reader to reflect in a different way to the various principles behind leadership in education.

As the author argues, this is not an academic text. It is written in a prose style that aims to engage the reader in a journey of reflection, inspiration and transformation. However, while avoiding theorising, one appreciates the depth of knowledge and insight that the author brings through this concise volume where each chapter can stand alone and be enjoyed over a short span of time.

In fact, each chapter can be managed over roughly 10-15 minutes, with each chapter allowing the reader time to engage with each theme as each section unfolds. There is no actual sequence so one can go ahead and pick a chapter that catches their attention and jump in!

Running throughout each chapter are not only insights that one who has directly experienced can offer, but also questions that allow the reader – as actual or aspiring leader – to reflect upon and engage with the learning opportunities that will allow one to develop the leadership skills and attributes necessary for the role.

One thing that makes this book stand out is its pragmatic, realistic, down-to-earth approach adopted to the profession. I particularly like Kerry’s reference to his own personal experience (and those of others) which brings the ideas presented to life. I enjoyed reflecting on particular points raised, which took me back to my days as a school leader.

Kerry also presents us with sound advice throughout the text with phrases such as “miracles happen but realism is necessary to take others along the path”; “as a leader, one must take others with you: you can’t do it all yourself, the workload will grind you to a pulp”; “teachers should be interesting and interested. If you are not interested in what you are doing, then you are in the wrong job.” So true!

The clarity and candidness with which they are presented help us to appreciate the beauty behind self-belief, motivation, empowerment, collaboration and accountability.

The author is not afraid to pose questions to present us with a wide canvas of challenges and possibilities. He does this, at times, in a very stark manner so that no stone is left unturned; to show that leadership is not for the faint-hearted; is not for those who seek fame or glory; who want to be revered for the position they hold rather than the person they are or could be. Practical examples abound which allow the reader to become an active participant as she/he engages with similar realities.

What endears this book to me is the candour with which points are raised and presented, together with its realism. In conclusion, I find the book clear, inviting and an inspiring contribution to an area that needs to be better understood and respected.

Stand Up and Be Counted is a persuasive and eloquently argued book which is sure to generate further constructive dialogue. Its real value lies in its potential for defining and influencing individuals’ own professional development. I would recommend this book as a salutary reminder that leadership is a moral act and, therefore, requires courage, commitment to people and goals worth pursuing.

This book will make valuable reading for current middle leaders, senior teachers and those aspiring to take on leadership positions or interested in undertaking leadership qualifications.