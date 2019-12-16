Seeing the beauty of Jerusalem’s Temple, the house of God, vilified by sellers and moneylenders, Christ took a line of action he had never taken before, nor would he take it again after that – he forcibly expelled and drove them all out of the temple, even “overturning their stalls” (John 2.13-16).

Malta is not only its splendid prehistoric temples, nor is it only its splendid baroque temples and churches – one for every day of the year, it used to be said. Neither is it only its splendid fabric of village cores, nor is it only the legacy left in its bastions (over 50km of them) and splendid buildings by the Knights of St John. Neither is it only the restrained beauty of the superbly vernacular architecture of its humble farmhouses.

All that is its Art of Stone, yes. Undoubtedly.

But it is complemented by its sea-edge fishing villages woven into a fabric as delicate as fishing nets, its orange groves and hidden back gardens bursting with citrus trees, grapevines and medlars, its incredible weave of mesmerising multi-toned handkerchief fields of crops painting its valleys in all the hues of Van Gogh and scenting them with “all the perfumes of Arabia”, or its savage but bewitching gorges, or sheer cliffs collapsing into stunning inlets with forbiddingly massive rock boulders which the sea, Dun Karm’s Żagħżugħ ta’ Dejjem, sculpts furiously and caresses lovingly.

All for the sheer ugliness of grey monstrosities shooting upwards

The beauty that was Malta lay not in individual fragments, but in something quite unique: its incredible, miniscule totality.

As the late Prof. Fabrizio Cruciani told me as we drove the curves and inlets from Sa Maison to Gżira via Ta’ Xbiex: “Malta’s beauty is that its landscape changes every 200 metres…”. Some days later, at the Mdina bastions, he added, “Now I understand – Malta is a metropolis”.

That’s how he saw it when he was still alive, over 27 years ago; tragically that beauty he had seen is dead too: the tantalisingly ever-shifting totality that once was witness to the beauty of the Divine has been murdered.

Was witness. It no longer is. Any of that still remaining is enveloped and shrouded in vulgarity, horror and filth. Time ennobled, salutary trees are ripped viciously out for more vehicles to belch more fumes on roads that invite more reckless speeding, more noise pollution, more urban sprawl.

Gluttonous greed and litanies of blasphemies pummel throbbing rhythms, grinding rock into mountains of rubble, belching masses of grit, dust, cement, spalls, chemicals, raping what once was agricultural land, raping what’s left of much cherished village cores and town cores that once were Malta’s complexion, as well as the complexity of its subdued beauty.

And why? All for the sheer ugliness of grey monstrosities shooting upwards, upwards, throbbing, upwards, erectile, upwards, upwards, higher, higher, higher, penetrating the tight net of fumes-polluted air, rising obscenely in grotesque orgies of unstoppable rape, until the lewd orgasm deletes even the vaguest memory of the loving embrace there once was between the gentle land and the delicate skies that once painted sunset after sunset, for countless generations to look at and marvel.

Does this erstwhile temple truly have to wait for Divine power to expel these voracious sellers and gluttonous moneylenders raping it?

I read the list of sit-ins, protest marches, public calls, written and printed declarations, live statements on the media, constituted bodies, unions, NGOs, media houses, letters, petitions, political organisers’ calls, professional associations – be they medical, legal, educational, financial practitioners, key national associations and institutes – individual politicians, MPs, MEPs – both national and foreign – stands by major international political organisations, EU bodies, top EU officials, personal appeals ranging from the lowliest to the very highest, including a former President of the Republic, legal experts and more… all stressing the very same, dire, desperate need – a need stressed to the point of exhaustion by one unique person who paid for her work (she paid for her own work!) with her life.

But then I ask myself – where, pray, is the Malta Developers’ (sic) Association? Where, pray, is the Federation of Estate Agents? Where are they all now… apart from expressing their dismay at their own slowdown of sales and (concomitantly!) sanctimoniously chastising “the greed” of “some” of their club?!

The need to expel sellers stinking this besmirched Temple is immense and desperate.

Until retiring in 2013, Prof. John J. Schranz co-directed a European Joint Master’s Degree Programme focusing on Human Creativity.