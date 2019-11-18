Hannah Bonnici and Jacob Portelli will tomorrow be giving a voice and harp recital at St Catherine of Italy church in Valletta at 12.30pm. The recital is a collection of songs and tunes accompanied by harp.

The programme embraces lied and mélodies by various composers in French, German and English.

Among these are Faure’s Apres un rêve, Chanson d’amour and Mandolin, as well as Strauss’s nostalgic Morgen. The Last Rose of Summer from Flotow’s opera Martha and the famous Solveig’s Song by Grieg.

Entrance to the concert is at a suggested donation of €8. One can obtain the tickets prior to the concert from the venue itself, by e-mail: baroccomalta@gmail.com or by calling on 7968 0952. For more details about upcoming events, visit barocco-malta.com.