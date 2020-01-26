The Jeep Wrangler has been lauded for its off-road ability, once again winning the UK's 4x4 Magazine's special Off-Road Award in the magazine's 4x4 of the Year honours.

The expert panel of judges at the specialist off-road driving publication put the US-built off-roader through its paces to test its abilities against some extremely capable competitors.

The Off-Road Award special category concentrates solely on a vehicle's off-road performance, a Jeep Wrangler attribute the judging panel were quick to applaud.

The Jeep Wrangler legendary off-road prowess makes it the most capable Wrangler ever, courtesy of unmatched technical content which, depending on trim, includes two advanced four-wheel drive, active, on-demand full time systems - Command-Trac and Rock-Trac - plus Tru-Lock electric front- and rear-axle lockers, 32-inch mud-terrain BF Goodrich tires, top class approach, departure and breakover angles, dedicated skid plates and rock rails for extreme off-roading and electronic front sway-bar disconnect.

As the only authentic full open-air 4x4 SUV available on the market, Jeep Wrangler is made for easy open-air driving thanks to the easily foldable windshield, easy removable doors and various top combinations, including hardtop, soft top, no top or the easy-to-use Sky One-Touch power top. All these open-air option allow for the utmost freedom on every terrain and in every season, when driving in the city as well as in the great outdoors.

Wrangler's engine range comprises a 2.2-litre turbo diesel delivering 200hp and a 2.0-litre petrol engine delivering 272hp. Both engines are paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, a first for this model. This eight-speed automatic offers a responsive driving experience: whether in every day's commuting or in extreme rock crawling, customers will enjoy a smooth, linear power delivery and fuel efficiency.

Every year, a panel of experts from 4x4 Magazine - one of the world's most renowned 4x4 specialist publications - tests a large number of four-wheel-drive vehicles from the world's manufacturers. As well as scoring the cars for their on-road driving features, the jury take them on a tough off-road evaluation course before delivering their verdicts across a number of classes.