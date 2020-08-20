Deep gouges in the earth and tracks left in rural dirt paths were found on the clay slopes of Selmun after people were seen riding motorcycles recreationally in the area.

Pictures sent to Times of Malta on Thursday showed environmental degradation in the area after a group of cyclists could be seen off-roading at the Natura 2000 site in Mellieħa.

Off-roading is the recreational practice of riding vehicles over unsurfaced land, often to showcase one’s skill at controlling the vehicle in rough terrain.

The practice is limited to specific sites listed under the Traffic Signs and Carriageway Markings Regulations as issued by Transport Malta.

Motorcyclists going up a steep incline on the clay slopes of Selmun

Signs around the site in Selmun clearly indicates that it is not permissible to drive vehicles over the land due to the instability of the sloped clay deposits.

Residents who spoke to Times of Malta said the practice has been regularly ongoing in the area between Selmun and Imġiebaħ Bay in Mellieħa, with several witnesses claiming to have seen motorists driving over rubble walls in the countryside as well as over the pebbles and salt pans in the bay.

Authentic rubble walls are protected by the Rubble Walls and Rural Structures legislation, both for their historical and cultural importance but equally for their role in affording habitat to flora and fauna.

Some salt pans in Mellieħa date back to Punic-Roman period and are likely what inspired the locality’s name, with the word 'Mellieħa' deriving from the Semitic word for ‘salt’.

The trail left in clay slopes in Selmun after motorcyclists were seen off-roading in the area

Three weeks ago, Mellieħa minority leader Ivan Castillo flagged the issue publicly and had a barrier installed at one entryway to the site that prevented vehicles from entering.

“I do not want to prohibit anyone from practising their sport, however, I draw the line at property and environmental damage,” Castillo told Times of Malta.

“Without pointing fingers at an entire group of people, some who practise this sport have taken to going to Selmun and running roughshod over the entire area. Apart from the fact that driving vehicles is prohibited there because the clay is not stable and can quickly become dangerous, we cannot ignore the damage being done to our cultural heritage as well as our flora and fauna,” he said.

Castillo confirmed that the council was currently looking into erecting further barriers to prevent the entry of vehicles into the area.

“I sympathise with those who have a hobby and agree that they should have dedicated areas to practice their sport. This is, however, not the place and we must come down on the side of the environment to protect the integrity of the site,” he said.

A group of motorcyclists seen off-roading between Selmun and Imġiebaħ Bay

Mellieħa councillor Gabriel Micallef said that while he had flagged the issue to the Mellieħa community police, their lack of human resources meant there was little they could do to tackle the problem.

“There is a limit to what a police officer can do waiting at a specific area for an infringement to happen,” Micallef said.

“Zones like this need constant enforcement to be effectively protected. Only patrolling officers can help mitigate the problem of environmental degradation,” he said.

Micallef reiterated his call for environmental rangers, which have been proposed for parks and rural areas since 2018.