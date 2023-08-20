A delivery man involved in a bumper-to-bumper accident with an off-duty policeman on Friday was remanded in custody upon arraignment on Sunday.

The incident took place on St Catherine's Street, Attard some time after 6pm when a scuffle broke out between the two drivers.

Officers from the Birkirkara police station soon arrived on site where they came across an off-duty colleague who had been injured, allegedly in the brawl.

The other driver was Ngeanya Evise Fombeh, a 31-year-old Cameroon national from Mosta who was married and living in Malta.

The off-duty officer claimed that, following the collision, the other driver had reacted aggressively when asked to produce the bumper-to-bumper incident form.

The sergeant identified himself as a police officer but the other driver still refused to give his personal details.

An argument broke out and the situation escalated, prompting a passerby who happened to be out walking his dog to intervene.

The accused was subsequently subjected to a breathalyser test and was found to be over the limit.

On Sunday, he pleaded not guilty to a raft of charges, his lawyers arguing that the accused's version differed from the prosecution's.

The man was charged with reviling or threatening the off duty officer, assaulting or resisting by violence, causing grievous injury and disobeying lawful orders.

He was also charged with damaging the officer's personal vehicle through negligence, reckless and dangerous driving, as well as driving under influence, refusing to give his personal details and wilfully disturbing public peace.

When making submissions on bail, defence lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb made reference to the detailed statement which the accused had released.

The man had explained how, after the collision, the driver in the car in front had stepped out, yelling, swearing and shouting.

Fombeh got out of his own car.

But the other driver grabbed him by the shirt.

"You don't have to pull me like a dog," the accused had protested.

The off duty officer was bitten by a dog belonging to a third party who stepped in to calm down the situation.

Moreover, the alleged victim was off duty and in plainclothes.

The accused denied the prosecution's version.

The court could strike a fair balance by granting bail under adequate conditions, argued the defence.

As for the risk of tampering with evidence, the accused had no idea of the identity of third parties who happened to witness the incident.

After hearing submissions, the court, presided over by Magistrate Monica Vella, turned down the request, but appointed a forensic doctor to determine whether the injury suffered by the victim had indeed been caused by the dog as alleged by the defence.

Inspectors Clayton Camilleri and Andrew Agius Bonello prosecuted.