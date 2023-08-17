An off-duty police officer chased and restrained a motorcyclist who hit and injured a pedestrian in Fgura on Thursday morning.

The police said in a statement that the officer witnessed the incident on Triq Ħaż-Żabbar at 10.45am.

The motorcyclist - a 20-year-old man from Senglea - was riding a Suzuki. He hit a 45-year-old woman from Żurrieq and fled the scene.

The officer gave chase and urged the man to stop several times. He finally managed to restrain him and called for backup.

The woman was rushed to Mater Dei. The severity of her injuries remains unknown.

Police investigations are ongoing.