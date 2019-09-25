Truckloads of construction waste illegally dumped in Mġarr remain in an idyllic valley, despite a government agency being directed to clear the site last week.

A visit to the valley by Times of Malta found that the only development in the L-Imselliet area had been a visit by Planning Authority officials.

A notice stuck to one of the limestone slabs in the rubble orders whoever dumped it to make contact with PA officials “within the next three working days”.

The Planning Authority notice stuck on one of the dumped slabs.

The contravener is not known and, last week, the Environment and Resources Authority was directed by Environment Minister José Herrera to investigate and apprehend the culprit.

The offender, who the PA is now urging to get in touch, would be liable to hefty fines, confiscation of all heavy vehicles and possible imprisonment if found guilty of the illegal dumping of waste.

The Environment Minister had condemned the abuse after Times of Malta last week reported the illegal dumping of the demolition waste in an area that is frequently used by nearby schools for environmental classes.

In a Facebook post, Dr Herrera said he had “directed ERA to investigate and take adequate enforcement action and asked Ambjent Malta to clear the site”.

Asked to state why the site has not been cleared yet, despite a week from Dr Herrera’s declarations, his spokesman failed to reply.

Students at both San Andrea and San Anton schools, only a few metres away from the site, are, in the meantime returning to their classrooms after the summer break.

A few weeks ago, the only two quarries open for the dumping of construction material almost doubled their fees, leading to an apparent increase in illegal dumping.

These higher fees were imposed despite an agreement announced by the government last February in which Dr Herrera said that the price of dumping was to remain stable for at least 18 months.

Dr Herrera accused the operators of not sticking to the agreement.

The minister again warned of government intervention if the situation was not resolved.