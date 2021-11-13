As the general election approaches, some Maltese citizens working abroad invariably question the hassle they must endure to exercise their democratic right to vote.

Air Malta offers subsidised flights for voters from the destinations it covers, financed by the government. While some Maltese use it as an opportunity to visit home, others resent the inconvenience and time-wasting this entails when there other tried and tested methods of casting one’s ballot. It’s even worse for those living in countries or regions not covered by the national airline – they often feel disenfranchised because voting in person is not a viable option for them.

The debate on whether postal voting carries too high a risk of fraud was a central theme in last year’s US elections, with former president Donald Trump partly blaming it for his loss. In the German election held in September, over 50 per cent of electors decided to cast their votes by mail. On the other hand, France banned mail-in voting in 1975 because of massive fraud in Corsica. Still, only about one in five EU member states have no postal voting arrangements for those who live abroad.

So why is Malta still depriving those unable to visit a Maltese polling booth of their right to vote?

The risks associated with postal voting must not be underestimated. Besides the possibility of fraud, the logistics of delivering postal ballots to voters abroad and getting them returned in time for counting are substantial. It might also change the dynamics of election campaigns. Early voting by post would mean political parties needing a longer campaign to get their message across to likely early voters. Late-stage missteps, scandals and election-eve debates might not have as much impact when a significant number have already voted.

The present system of in-person-only voting is not without its own flaws and risks. The depressing scenes of sick and disabled people being carried on stretchers to the polling booths shame our electoral system. Why can’t our political parties agree that people with a reasonable case should be trusted to vote by another method? It can be argued that lack of access to the ballot box because of physical or other impediments amounts to discrimination.

One cannot exclude the risk of abuse either. Even under the present system, it is not unheard of for votes to be bought or sold. More safeguards can be built into the voting process to ensure that any sort of abuse is discouraged and heavily punished when it occurs.

Malta has an arguably unique obstacle to ‘modernising’ its voting system – the profound distrust that exists between the political parties, leading to a practical stalemate. Their paralysis on the issue is only harming the democratic process.

Before the last election, research done in Germany showed that pensioners and students tended to disproportionally vote by mail, as did self-employed people. The most significant outcome of this research was that those who had higher trust in the democratic system were the more likely to vote by mail.

We have nothing to be proud of by remaining among the minority of countries that do not allow any form of postal voting. The risks that voting by mail carries can undoubtedly be managed if the political will is there.

There may not be enough time to introduce postal voting before the next election. But, especially with an increasing number of Maltese moving abroad, the parties should pluck up the courage to confront the issue and allow more citizens to vote at the following election.