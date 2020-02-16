The Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority (MCCAA) recently carried out an economic impact assessment to quantify the impact of the activities of the Office for Competition on Maltese economic and consumer welfare.

The Office is the national competition authority. Its primary duty is to promote sound competitive practices to ensure that markets function well for the benefit of consumers, businesses and the Maltese economy.

The assessment demonstrates how the interventions of the Office in various sectors of the economy benefit consumers while also increasing transparency and measuring the effectiveness of its activities.

The study sets out the estimated impacts and quantitatively explores the multiplier effects of the Office for the period 2014-2018 by applying time-series econometric methodology, input-output methodology and guidelines provided by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development on this subject.

Besides the direct economic benefits that could be attributed to the operations of the Office, there is an even larger economic benefit arising from deterrent effects of anti-competitive behaviour. In principle, the existence of a competition authority deters companies from engaging in anti-competitive behaviour that they would have otherwise engaged in. This study attempted to also measure these indirect economic benefits.

It is estimated that the direct financial benefit to the economy in terms of gross value added (GVA) amounts to €35.5 million (or €7.1m per annum). On the other hand, the indirect economic benefits amount to €3.1 million per annum over the same period.

It follows that for the period 2014-2018 the aggregate benefits to the economy in terms of GVA attributable to the operations of the Office exceed €50 million when accounting for the impact of both the direct and indirect effects of the Office.

The benefits to the economy originating from the direct and indirect operations of the Office equate to an average total return ratio of 30.4:1, of which more than two-thirds of the benefits are attributed to the direct effects.

The return ratios aim to capture the benefit to the economy in relation to a euro of budget allocated to the Office to cover the cost of its operations, such as salaries, rent and other overhead costs.

Competition enhances the welfare of consumers and economic operators through lower consumer prices, improved consumer choice, better quality, increased efficiency and lower costs for entrepreneurs. This enhances business and consumer welfare, which in turn contributes towards the growth of the Maltese and the EU economy.

The Office for Competition operates in an integrated way, prioritising its resources and efforts on enforcing competition law. Its work is mainly directed against anti-competitive agreements and abusive practices in terms of the Competition Act and the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union. It also appraises and assesses concentrations to see whether these lead to substantial lessening of competition in the Maltese market.

This analysis and its publication is a first of its kind for a public authority in Malta. By quantifying the benefits arising from the responsibilities of the Office, policymakers will be able to gauge the rate of return from the budget allocated to the Office for its operations.

The study will also help the Office to conduct forecasts and estimates of pending market studies and market investigations, merger control and cases involving competition enforcement.

Using the study’s results, it will also be able to conduct annual costing estimates according to its targets, and set case priority based on expected economic impacts.

Above all, the study highlights the beneficial effects of competition and the potential economic financial benefits the Maltese economy can reap from bolstering competition in its markets.

This report was provided by the Office for Competition at the MCCAA.