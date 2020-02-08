Workers at the Office of the President last year gave away 1,789 hours of paid leave to be used by public workers who need time off for serious personal reasons.

The donated leave – the equivalent of 223 eight-hour working days – was given to a central fund which then allocates time off to public sector workers who need it, due to serious illness or other personal emergencies.

According to local employment laws, workers are entitled to a minimum of 192 hours of paid annual leave.

President George Vella paid tribute to the workers’ generosity and urged others to follow their example. People who found themselves in difficult situations needed not just money but also other forms of support, he said.

Presidency secretary Rosette Spiteri Cachia also thanked staff for their willingness to donate extra accumulated leave to those in greater need.

Workers at the Office of the President also dedicate time outside of their own working hours to the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation, which is run under the auspices of the President of Malta.