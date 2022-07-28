The Office of the President said on Thursday it had complained to the police about a false report making the rounds on the Internet.
The report is entitled: ‘SPECIAL REPORT: President Calls This Maltese Lucky “Economic Support Payment 2.0”’ It includes a picture and quotes attributed to President George Vella.
The Office of the President said the president never gave this interview.
The police Cyber Crime Unit is investigating.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us