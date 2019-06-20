A teenager who attacked a policeman who stopped to help him when he mistook him for the man who knocked him down a while earlier was conditionally discharged over the incident.

The officer stopped to help Antoine Mamush S. D’haene, 18, back to his feet after an aggressor knocked him to the ground.

Thinking the policeman was his aggressor, the man assaulted him and found himself arrested. The incident happened in Paceville.

After a night at the police lock-up, the teenager was arraigned and charged with insulting and threatening a police officer, slightly injuring him and breaching the peace.

Defence lawyer Leontine Calleja explained in court that the accused had mistaken the officer for his attacker, who had also been wearing blue.

“He’s not a violent person,” said the lawyer, as the slight-statured man in the dock fought back tears.

The court, presided over by magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo, declared him guilty upon his admission and conditionally discharged him for one year.

Inspector Matthew Spagnol prosecuted.