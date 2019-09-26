A man remanded in custody last week after assaulting two policemen in a road check incident outside the St Julian’s tunnels claimed to have been irked by the fact that one of the officers had been smoking when about to enter his car.

Terence Grixti, 34, had been driving his Alfa Romeo along the tunnels, headed towards Valletta, when two duty officers, a constable and a sergeant, signalled him to stop.

Upon discovering that the man was driving without a licence and insurance cover, the officers issued instructions for the vehicle to be towed away under police custody.

When testifying at the first hearing of the case, PC Jeffrey Mallia recalled that the incident had taken place around 6.30pm on Sunday, September 15. He explained that the driver had stopped immediately upon being flagged down by the police and had at first proved cooperative.

However, in the 45-minute wait pending the arrival of the tow-truck, the driver had become rather restless, verbally taunting the officers, saying, “Now you wait and see. Now I’ll tell you who I am.”

Yet it was upon the arrival of the tow-truck that the situation escalated, the court was told, as the accused’s lawyers argued that the driver had refused to allow the policeman to enter his Alfa while smoking a cigarette.

Under cross-examination by defence lawyer Franco Debono, the police officer denied this saying that he had only smoked in the interval pending the arrival of the tow truck and that the accused had reacted violently when ordered to hand over his car key.

While admitting he had been carrying a cigarette packet in his uniform pocket, the officer insisted that he had not been smoking at the time.

The officer had been instructed by his superior to drive the Alfa Romeo,” an old model worth some €2,000”, onto the truck and had allegedly been punched by the driver when about to enter into the vehicle.

The accused had later claimed in his statement that in the ensuing scuffle he had allegedly been struck with a handcuff.

However, prosecuting Inspector Joseph Xerri said at the witness stand that the accused had refused medical assistance.

After the first hearing, the court, presided over by magistrate Ian Farrugia, granted the accused bail against a deposit of €1,000, a personal guarantee of €1,000, a curfew and an order to sign the bail book once a week.

The case continues.

Lawyer Amadeus Cachia was also defence counsel.