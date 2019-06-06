Fourteen officers from the Environment and Resources Authority caught 35 people over two weeks in July who were taking out their waste on the wrong day or at the wrong time.

There has been a spate of posts on Facebook showing bags of rubbish on the pavement, with many of them being blamed by councils on people staying in rented accommodation.

Around 14 ERA officials do the rounds across the islands during the day, late in the evening and during the night. Administrative fines of €150 are issued when people are caught in the act.

So far this year, the highest number of perpetrators were encountered in February, when 32 people were caught by ERA’s officials.

During the first half of this month, 21 people were spotted breaking the law in Gozo; 13 in Marsalforn and eight in Xlendi. In the preceding months this year, only five people were caught red-handed in Gozo, three of whom were encountered in June. Those caught breaking the law in Gozo this year were both residents and restaurant owners.

During the first half of July, nine people were also caught in Qawra and Buġibba, another four in Luqa and one in Marsascala.

The Local Enforcement System Agency is also responsible for enforcement.