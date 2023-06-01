The UĦM has suspended industrial action at Transport Malta after a breakthrough in talks about a new collective agreement.

The move came after Transport Malta presented a counter-offer, breaking a stalemate in the talks.

UĦM transport manager Kenneth Abela said a “make-or-break” meeting on Monday would determine whether the union's directives will be withdrawn indefinitely.

Among other actions, the union had directed enforcement officers not to impose fines and inspectors were only to conduct one driving test every two hours. Officials were also told not to communicate with individuals or companies, a situation that had raised fears that sea transport could be affected.

“We have made significant progress, but Monday’s meeting is make-or-break,” Abela said on Thursday.

Earlier this week, sources said Transport Malta viewed the directives as 'crippling' and was planning to ask a court to issue a prohibitory injunction because of fears of a logistical crisis in the country.

Now that the directives have been lifted enforcement officers are again issuing fines and driving tests are being conducted normally, Abela said. TM officers are also carrying out their usual duties in the ports.

The talks over the collective agreement, covering the general grades, have been going on since 2020.

The UĦM is simultaneously negotiating a collective agreement for managers and professionals.

Managers are still being directed to not communicate through phone or email as talks for their collective agreement have not progressed as far, Abela said.