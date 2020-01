A man tried to harm himself at the police lock-up but was stopped by officers in the nick of time, the police said on Monday.

The incident took place at the police headquarters in Floriana, at around 1.40pm when Tunisian teenager from Tunisia, was being held in one of the cells at the police depot. The police said the quick action by the officers in charge prevented him from harming himself.

He was, however, taken to Mater Dei Hospital for a check-up anyway.