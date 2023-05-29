Transport Malta officials have been ordered by their trade union to only conduct one driving test every two hours.

The directive is one of a series issued by the UĦM Voice of the Workers. which says it is still awaiting an acceptable offer by Transport Malta management in talks on a new collective agreement.

The union on May 9 had also directed enforcement officers not to issue tickets for infringements of traffic rules, but to warn motorists or another law breakers instead. That directive remains in place.

The collective agreement talks cover Transport Malta's general and managerial grades.

The union also directed its members and contracted workers engaged by Transport Malta not to sign affidavits (sworn statements) related to their work and not to communicate with any external individual, organisation or company using the phone, email, social platform and any other form of communication.