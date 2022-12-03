An off-road biker has been fined €1,200 after admitting to illegally riding a motorcycle in Majjistral Park.

Paul Noel Muscat failed to stop when rangers signalled him away from the protected area in Mellieħa.

Heritage Parks Foundation said the conviction was a first in its history.

The incident, which happened on March 28, occurred when park rangers at Majjistral spotted a group of bikers on motorcycles in the garigue below the Għajn Żnuber tower travelling towards Anchor Bay.

Muscat approached the ranger with two companions but did not stop after being signalled to do so.

Both the entry and exit routes of Majjistral have clear signage that indicate unauthorised vehicles are not allowed within the park.

Later that afternoon, after moving further up during her patrol, the ranger spotted the trio returning from the Red Tower and making their way towards L-Aħrax on the main road. This is where she partially made out the registration plates for the first driver and called the environmental protection unit to lodge a report.

Offroading at the national park is not only a matter of noise pollution and dangerous speed, but it also adds to the erosion and possible injury to fauna present in the park - Heritage Parks Foundation

As per the park’s regulations, off-roading is not permitted due to the damage and degradation it can cause as well as the risk of injuring fauna.

On his own admission, the court found Muscat guilty and fined him €1,200 for the infraction.

Why is offroading illegal?

In a statement, Heritage Parks Foundation, explained why the practice was illegal.

“Offroading at the national park is not only a matter of noise pollution and dangerous speed, but it also adds to the erosion and possible injury to fauna present in the park,” it said. “Hence, like in other countries, off-roading is illegal within park boundaries.”

It added that Malta’s small size intensifies the impact on open green spaces resulting in the need for restrictions to protect nature.

Off-roading enthusiasts have previously highlighted that the sport does not have any designated areas where it can be practiced legally.

It means the hobby can only be practiced in specifically organised events, which require funding, logistics, and prior planning permission.