Ground ogbono seeds of the brand name Unidex have been recalled by the health authorities because they contain a high level of Aflatoxin.

Aflatoxins, produced by a fungus found in areas with hot and humid climates, are known to be capable of damaging DNA. They are also carcinogenic.

The recalled seeds have a durability date of November 1, 2021. The come in 100gr packs and carry lot number GO73/19/298.