A fund-raising marathon for the missions of the Missionary Society of St Paul raised €629,079 over the weekend.

Oħloq Tbissima, the televised event held annually, raised funds for missions in Peru, Pakistan and the Philippines.

The missionaries described through direct links how the food they distribute is essential for hundreds of people who would otherwise suffer malnutrition.

