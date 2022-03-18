Everton’s crucial clash in the battle for Premier League survival against Newcastle was temporarily halted on Thursday by a protestor chaining himself to one of the goalposts by the neck.

Campaign group “Just Stop Oil”, which is lobbying to stop the exploration of fossil fuels in the UK, took responsibility for the stunt in a press release.

After a lengthy delay, the protestor was finally cut free from a cable tie by a pair of bolt cutters and play resumed.

