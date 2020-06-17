A crane leaked oil and left a trail of crashed cars on the road up T'Alla W-Ommu Hill and the bypass between Gharghur and Naxxar on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened at about 4.15pm.

"It is extremely slippery, I too almost crashed," a motorist told Times of Malta.

A photographer said he had counted eight cars that had skidded and crashed. None of the crashes were heavy and the police confirmed no one was injured.

The incident also created a long traffic jam.

Dust was laid on the road to remove the hazard.