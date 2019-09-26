As the peak of the tourist season slowly comes to an end, it is an excellent time to reflect on where the industry is going. Tourism remains one of the most essential and sustainable pillars of the Maltese economy, but it would be a mistake to judge its performance by merely looking at the headline figures of the number of tourists that visit the islands or the amount of money they spend while here.

Marketing is a critical success factor in any service industry, and tourism is no exception. The marketing deal signed between the Malta Tourism Authority and Manchester United remains wrapped in secrecy even if Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi argues that regular audits will take place to ensure the government is getting good value for money. In the absence of quantification of the costs as well as the benefits of this deal, the reassurance given by the minister depends on how much credibility underpins this commitment.

What is more important in determining the benefit that tourism is creating for the economy is the added value that the industry is generating. The low-cost airlines have been the real catalyst that has helped Malta, like many other destinations, build the impressive numbers of visitors that keep increasing year after year. The question that policymakers need to ask is whether the over-tourism phenomenon that is affecting some destinations including Malta needs to be better managed than it is at present.

The president of the Malta Hotels and Tourist Association, Tony Zahra, has warned several times that hotels are not benefitting as much from the increased number of visitors as many are opting for rented accommodation. This trend, in turn, is partially to blame for the spiralling of long-term rental costs as many owners prefer to rent out their properties on a short-term basis to tourists. The knock-on effect of increasing numbers of tourists may actually be denting the competitiveness of hotels as well as other economic operators who employ foreign workers that need accommodation.

The burden of tourism on the infrastructure is also substantial. Traffic congestion, lack of sufficient cleanliness, especially in tourist spots, and noise and air pollution are part of the collateral damage that needs to be costed in the value-for-money equation.

While the standards of some tourist-related services have improved, there is a risk that over-investment may eventually lead to a cull of those operators who are only marginally viable. This risk applies, for instance, to the restaurant business where there are already signs that the cost of eating out in some places has become unaffordable to most people.

Tourism Ministry permanent secretary Ronald Mizzi made a daring statement on the Manchester United deal when he said that “It is a very bold move by government in sending a strong signal across the world, that Malta aims for the best”. If this is not just marketing hype, then one expects to see a comprehensive cost-benefit analysis of the tourism industry which focuses on the real added value of the industry to the Maltese economy.

The wheels of the industry seem to be turning well at present. However, there is a need to oil these wheels regularly to avoid nasty creaking noises when the flow of tourists slows down and operators start to feel the pain.