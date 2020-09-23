As the Mapfre MSV Life Division 1 reaches the end of the first round, OkMalta.com and Total continued their neck and neck race as both registered comfortable 8-0 wins against Bank of Valletta and Blitzkrieg respectively.

OkMalta.com were in superb form, with all four bowlers bowling above 200 average, with Mauro Anastasi also ending up as high bowler of the week with a 662 series.

