OkMalta.com were crowned BOV Bowling Premier League champions following a very successful season that saw them achieve 16 wins, one draw, and only one loss throughout the campaign.

The five-man team made up of Mauro Anastasi, Dennis Mercieca, Kenneth Arpa, Rankin Camilleri, and young Nicholas Muscat had a dominant season with a comfortable lead over second-placed Team Brunswick with Team Boom coming in third in the BOV Premier League.

Season high-scratch game went to OkMalta’s Mauro Anastasi with 287 with the highest scratch series going to Team Boom’s Miguel Xuereb with 748.

Veteran Sue Abela had the women’s highest scratch game and scratch series with 268 and 662 respectively.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com