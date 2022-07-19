Olaug Vethal (1946-2007) made Malta her home for the last 20 years of her life, before dying in 2007. During this time, between 1996 and 2007, she taught art at De La Salle College Sixth Form as well as privately. In the summer months, she took advantage of her free time to paint. She was prolific and among the various themes she painted, bathers was the theme she painted most and en-plein-air.

In this exhibition, there is a conglomeration of works that were the result of her summer months painting by the sea. Painting the bathers in their essence in the heat of our summer months. And it's not just bathers that she painted, she also painted quite a few sails as well.

Sailing Away by Olaug Vethal

Many were those who remember Vethal as a friend, as a colleague, as a teacher, as a fellow artist or perhaps even as that artist who would turn outside into her studio. She was a vivacious woman who never took her health for granted and wasted none of her time.

Until August 5, visitors are invited to visit the exhibition Bathers and Sails at Christine X Curated, Christine X Art Gallery in Tigné Street Sliema, from Monday to Friday, 10am to 1pm, and from 4 to 7pm, and on Saturdays from 10am to 1pm.

Busy Day at the Beach by Olaug Vethal