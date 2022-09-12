A fourth reunion open to all St Aloysius College (SAC) Malta alumni and former college staff members residing in Sydney was held on August 27.

This particular reunion was much anticipated, following two years of postponements due to COVID lockdowns.

The reunion was hosted at the residence of professor Stephen Gatt in Kensington and was also attended by Mario Farrugia Borg, Malta’s High Commissioner in Australia. Other attendees included former SAC Malta alumni from the business, professional and creative fields.

Maltese favourite food, including bigilla, pastizzi, kannoli and żebbuġ mimli (stuffed olives), were served throughout the pleasant evening, all washed down with Cisk lager and Kinnie.

Many laughs and memories were shared, as well as stories and various experiences from bygone days at SAC Malta. The event was a great success, with all attendees looking forward to the next get-together.

Seen in the photo are, from left: James Vella Bardon, Mark and Lisa Fiorentino, Jennifer and Pierre Fenech, Patrick Ellul (special guest), Paul Farrugia, Michael Azzopardi, Mario Farrugia Borg, Robert Tagliaferro, Dery Sultana, Stephen Gatt (kneeling), Ingrid German and Philip Micallef.