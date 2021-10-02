Luis Suarez piled more misery on Barcelona by scoring against his former club on Saturday as a 2-0 victory for Atletico Madrid did nothing to ease the mounting pressure on Ronald Koeman.

Barca president Joan Laporta had said only a few hours earlier that Koeman would continue as coach “regardless of the result” at the Wanda Metropolitano, but another limp display will put that commitment to the test over the two-week international break.

Suarez put his hands together and looked up to the sky in what was initially a muted celebration, presumably out of respect for his former club, where he spent six years and scored 198 goals.

