The Chadwick Lakes bridge is being given a revamp as part of the rehabilitation of the area by the Infrastructure Ministry.

The twin-arch stone bridge was built in the late 19th century, when the Chadwick Lakes were formed by British engineer Sir Osbert Chadwick. In the 1980s, the bridge was widened by the laying a precast concrete deck on top of the original structure, facilitating access by farmers’ heavy agricultural machinery.

The current project will see Infrastructure Malta replace the 1980s bridge deck with a stronger, longer-lasting precast concrete structure.

Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg toured the area with the Minister for Energy and Water Management Michael Farrugia and Parliamentary Secretary for European Funds Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi.

He said the rehabilitation of the Chadwick Lakes was now in its final phases.

The €150,000 upgrade of the bridge is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Other work done over the past months included dredging and a clean-up, as well as the building of new fences and walls and planting of indigenous trees.