Sweaters that have sat in your drawers unworn for a year or two could find a new lease of life thanks to a new Lent drive by the Archdiocese of Malta, which is seeking to provide nutritious meals and quality clothing to people struggling to get by during these difficult times.

The Itma u Libbes (feed and clothe) campaign is being run by the parish diaconia division of Caritas Malta, which oversees community services to the needy in various parishes.

While the donations will go towards nutritious and healthy meals, which are prepared to the receiver’s needs, the campaign is looking for good quality clothes that still have life in them and can be used. After being washed and treated, the clothes will be set up at a shop where they can be bought by the public, with the proceeds funding the meals programme.

To make purchases at the shop, cash must be exchanged for vouchers, which can, in turn, be exchanged for the re-used clothes.

“The difference is that every person who makes use of this shop will be paying with vouchers and, while people who make use of our services will receive free vouchers, we feel this is more dignified than handing people a black trash bag full of random clothes,” Albert Debono, who is overseeing the drive, said.

“We sought to set up this social enterprise so that those who need help can get it with dignity and not feel hampered by social stigma.”

Debono said that, while a number of people were able to tiptoe along the line of poverty, the new reality of the pandemic aggravated their situation to the breaking point.

“This year, for quite a number of people, was the last push off the edge,” he said.

“We had a reality of people who were living week to week and getting by but the pandemic finally forced them to the point of asking for outside help.

“But it is not just about numbers. Of course, just one person in a dire situation is one too many. The number of people living in extreme poverty has been reduced but the extremity of the poverty has grown.

“There are people who come to us saying, ‘thank you, it has been a few years since I have been able to give my child a toy to enjoy’ or parents who tell us they do not feed themselves so that their children can have a fulfilling meal.

“This is why we commit ourselves to community development. We are happy to support each other without much noise and to be able to identify those who need our help and reach out to the right places,” Debono said.

Assistance

Donations of €11.65 can be made by SMS on 50619270.

Donations of €20 can be made by calling 51002037.

Donations of €50 can be made by calling 51002037.

Clothes can be dropped off at the Qrendi parish church between today and March 21 from 5.30 to 7pm, at the Żebbuġ parish church, at the San Ġwakkin hall, in Marsa-scala on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays between 6.30 and 7.30pm and at the St George parish church, Qormi.