Sliema Wanderers coach Paul Zammit believes that his team’s derby against Old Firm rivals Floriana provides the perfect test of character of his team as the two sides go head-to-head in the opening match of the weekend on Saturday (kick-off: 2pm).

Derbies between Sliema Wanderers and Floriana, the two most successful sides in Maltese football, have provided some pulsating duels over the years and although both teams have failed to be among the protagonists for major honours consistently in recent years, this season, the two teams seem capable of challenging for at least a top four placing.

The Greens, under the charge of Mauro Camoranesi, resume their league commitments at the summit of the Premier League, level on points with champions Ħamrun Spartans.

On the other hand, Sliema, in their first season back in the top flight, have shown that they are ready to restore their place among the top guns of Maltese football with a solid start to the season. In fact, they have picked up seven of the last nine available points to move up to third in the standings on 13 points, four adrift of the Floriana and Ħamrun.

