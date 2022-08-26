Fr Michael Galea, director of Dar Arka in Għajnsielem, recently met his long-time friend Fr Anthony Mario Saliba, currently based at the New York Diocese of Rockville Centre.

During the meeting Fr Galea shared some of his innovative ideas for Dar Arka with Fr Saliba, currently working at St Rose of Lima parish in Massapequa, Long Island’s largest Catholic parish.

The Arka Foundation is a voluntary, non-governmental organisation that promotes the welfare of people with special needs.

The centre, apart from offering residential services on a permanent and respite basis, also offers a wide range of services to people with special needs and their families.

The foundation runs three residential facilities – Dar Arka, Dar il-Ġublew tal-Ħniena and Dar il-Madonna ta’ Pinu. The first director of Arka Foundation was Mgr Emanuel Curmi, who happens to be also the founder of Arka respite centre. Arka was founded in 2016.

Fr Saliba, coming from the Gozo cathedral parish, makes it a point to spend his yearly vacations around the days of Santa Marija.