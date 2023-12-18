The old HSBC Mellieħa branch and a neighbouring home could be demolished and turned into a six-storey hotel after a planning application was filed earlier this year.

The application, submitted in August and validated by the Planning Authority (PA) this month, is proposing the demolition of the old HSBC building and an adjacent dwelling, the excavation of the site and the construction of a three-star hotel.

Beside the hotel, the development (PA/07247/23) - along the Mellieħa main road - would also include a basement parking area, a hair salon, a cafeteria, and a restaurant.

Tourism minister Clayton Bartolo and Mellieħa constituent MP told his Facebook followers, he disagreed with the proposed development on Triq Ġorġ Borg Olivier "for several reasons that go beyond our tourism targets".

"I am worried about several issues that prevail in this area of Mellieħa, including traffic, the difference in height between one part and another of the proposed development, and, as a result, even the height and density of the proposed building".

He called for studies to understand the impact the development would leave on Mellieħa.

Bartolo said that while the application reached the requirements for a three-star hotel, it will still have to go through the planning process.

In its submissions about the proposed development, the Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) said it found no objection to the project, as the proposal was "within the parameters of the Tourism Compliance Certificate".

A spokesperson for the Tourism Ministry told Times of Malta compliance certificates were given based on criteria set by the MTA according to the number of stars a hotel was applying for.

The spokesperson said the MTA did not consider whether or not a hotel was needed.

"That is a planning issue," the spokesperson said.