A shrine of Our Lady of Sorrows, believed to date back around a century, has been destroyed during a renovation project by St Joseph School, the Sliema council said on Tuesday.

In a post on Facebook, the council said that the shrine was affixed to wall included in the project, which extends towards Tower Lane.

"The council deplores this act and calls on the respective authorities to take action so as to have this wall and its shrine replaced as soon as possible," it said.